Fire Engulfs Popular Pub and Shops in Accra’s Eno Mirekua District

A blaze erupted early Monday morning at a well-known Eno Mirekua pub near Accra’s Abeka market, engulfing the establishment and two adjacent beauty parlours.

Eyewitnesses, including residents and firefighters, suspect an electrical fault may have triggered the fire.

Despite the devastating fire, the community’s resilience shone through. Eyewitness Bright Asante recounted the morning’s events to Citi News: “I noticed the fire around 6 a.m. when I was on my way to fetch water. I alerted others nearby to help extinguish it and then called the Fire Service for assistance. It seems likely that the fire started due to an electrical issue. The pub operates from noon until late evening daily.”

The fire’s aftermath left the owner of one beauty parlour in despair. She lamented, “All my dryers and equipment were destroyed. I don’t know how I will recover and rebuild my business.” This sentiment echoes the concerns of many other local business owners affected by the blaze.

Responding swiftly to the emergency call, the Ghana National Fire Service encountered challenges due to live electrical wires at the scene. ADO1 Helegbe of the Circle branch detailed their response, highlighting the complexity of the situation: “We received the call at 6:25 a.m. and arrived within minutes. However, the presence of live electricity complicated our efforts. We immediately requested the power be shut off in the area to proceed safely.” This account underscores the dedication and professionalism of the responders.

Helegbe described the affected area: “The pub housed two commercial metal containers. The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined pending further investigation.”

Authorities have underlined the necessity of a comprehensive inquiry to definitively establish the fire’s origin. This commitment to thorough investigation is crucial in preventing similar incidents in the future.