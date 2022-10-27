Fire engulfs school in Sunyani

Students of the Miracle Preparatory and Junior High School at Baakoniaba, a suburb in the Sunyani Municipality escaped unhurt, when fire engulfed the school in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fire, which started around 0100 hours razed to ground the school’s administration block, extended, and caused extensive destruction to other school property and structures, while the students were asleep.

The Ghana News Agency learnt when personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived at the place, the fire had reached “a dangerous dimension,” but they were able to bring it under control.

Assistant Divisional Officer Kwame Adomako, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Command of the GNFS who confirmed the story said the cause of the fire was yet to be known.

He said the Command had commenced investigations into the incident and advised the public to be cautious of the way they handled fire and remember to switch off all electrical gadgets before leaving for work or going to sleep.

No casualty was recorded.