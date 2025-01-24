Fire Engulfs Two Shops at Kejetia Market in Kumasi

A fire has gutted two shops at the Kejetia market in Kumasi, with the shops completely destroyed in the early hours of Friday morning.

The blaze, which broke out around 5 a.m., was quickly attended to by a team of fire fighters on patrol at the market. Although the two shops were beyond saving, the fire personnel managed to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby shops.

This marks the second fire incident at the newly redeveloped Kejetia market since its reopening. The first major fire occurred in March 2023, causing significant damage to more than 30 shops.

Despite the destruction, business operations at the market have not been disrupted. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the latest fire.