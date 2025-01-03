Fire Fully Extinguished at Kantamanto Market, Investigation Underway

The Ghana National Fire Service has confirmed that the fire which devastated over 100 shops at Kantamanto Market in Accra has been fully extinguished. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

An official statement from the service revealed that while the fire was contained, the lack of hydrants in the market posed significant challenges, complicating efforts to control the blaze and contributing to its spread across multiple parts of the market. Despite these challenges, the fire service was able to bring the situation under control without any loss of life.

The fire service also announced that an investigation is currently underway to determine the origin and cause of the fire. In the statement, the service extended its sympathies to the affected traders, who have suffered considerable losses due to the destruction of their shops and goods.

Authorities are now focused on uncovering the details behind the incident as the market and its community begin to assess the damage and plan for recovery.