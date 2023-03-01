Fire guts Dormaa West NPP constituency office

Some occupants lost all their personal belongings and properties running into thousands of Ghana Cedis when fire gutted seven out of a 13-bedroom house at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region on Monday dawn.

The fire, believed to have been sparked by a heavy windstorm that accompanied a downpour in the area, also burnt stationery, equipment, and properties of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s constituency rented office in the house.

No causality was recorded, however those displaced were currently perching with relatives and friends.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Yakubu Abdul Wahab, the Dormaa West NPP Communication’s Officer said because of the intensity of the rains, some trees in the town were uprooted as well.

Mr Wahab therefore appealed to philanthropic organisations and individuals, corporate bodies, and wealthy people to come to the aid of the affected people.