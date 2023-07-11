Fire guts down four tourist hotels in Tanzania’s Zanzibar

A Sunday midnight fire has gutted down reception desks and bars of four tourist hotels with 14 to 20-bedroom capacities along Paje beach in Tanzania’s Zanzibar South Unguja district, an official said on Sunday.

Rajab Mkasaba, the South Unguja district commissioner, said the fire that broke out at midnight on Sunday did not spread to guest rooms, leaving all occupants and their property safe.

“Initial investigations show that the fire started in one of the hotels’ kitchens and spread fast by strong winds,” Mkasaba told Xinhua in a telephone interview.

He added that the fire caught the other three hotels because they are built very close using mostly coconut leaves.

Mkasaba said firefighters in collaboration with members of the public managed to put out the fire before it caused disastrous consequences.

In November 2021, four tourist hotels were razed by fire on Zanzibar’s Unguja Island. Enditem