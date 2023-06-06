Fire guts female hostel at Bibiani Nursing and Midwifery Training College

Fire has gutted a female hostel at the Bibiani Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Anwiaso in the Western North Region.
A viral video of the incident revealed helpless students of the school looking on as the fire ruined the hostel.
A female student was, however, heard telling others: “Those who are residents of that hostel they say your belongings were salvaged and are outside so go for them.”
Another responded: “If that’s the case, we thank God.”
The incident occurred in the morning of Tuesday, 6 June 2023.
According to sources, the students had prompted the school authorities about problems with the lightening system a couple of days ago.
