Fire guts female hostel at Bibiani Nursing and Midwifery Training College

Fire has gutted a female hostel at the Bibiani Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Anwiaso in the Western North Region.

A viral video of the incident revealed helpless students of the school looking on as the fire ruined the hostel.

A female student was, however, heard telling others: “Those who are residents of that hostel they say your belongings were salvaged and are outside so go for them.”

Another responded: “If that’s the case, we thank God.”

The incident occurred in the morning of Tuesday, 6 June 2023.

According to sources, the students had prompted the school authorities about problems with the lightening system a couple of days ago.