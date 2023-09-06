Fire guts Senchi Ferry Health Centre

Fire has engulfed the Senchi Ferry Health Centre in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, leaving behind a trail of significant destruction and severe setback to the local community.

The devastating inferno raged for hours and left a trail of two separate rooms dedicated to reproductive and child health (RCH) as well as a mental health unit.

Several items, including vaccine carriers, furniture, air conditioning units, glass doors, T&J ceilings, and other health equipment valued at over GHS 10, 000, were destroyed in the fire.

Mr. George Mireku Asiamah, Operations Officer of the Asuogyaman National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that NADMO had reports that indicated a section of the health facility had been consumed in flames [August 23] at approximately 1600 hours.

He said that a staff member at the health centre reported hearing a distinct sound coming from the ceiling fan regulator, which subsequently ignited and began to burn.

Before the fire service officers arrived, Mr. Asiamah explained that they used their extinguishers to successfully contain the fire with the help of some community members and staff.

By that time, the fire had already been extinguished.

After a thorough assessment of the situation, Mr. Asiamah suggested that the root cause of the damage could be attributed to an electrical fault.

He said the necessary report had been completely filed and will eventually be forwarded to the appropriate authorities.

He pointed out that over the next few weeks, the rooms will undergo restoration.

Authorities must expedite their efforts to ensure the prompt opening of the facility, as it serves as an essential healthcare centre for residents of the area.

The GNA gathered that the establishment was among the most frequented health facilities in the area, providing essential medical care to the public.

The Asuogyaman District Chief Executive, Mr. Samuel Kwame Agyekum, and the coordinating Director embarked on an inspection visit following the reports of the fire and set to convene a management meeting at the earliest opportunity to deliberate on strategies for the restoration of the fire-ravaged facility.

In a related development, the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Constituency, Mr. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has taken proactive measures to address the prevailing issue.

Reports indicated that he had dispatched a team to assess the situation and compile a detailed report on potential solutions, with the aim of swiftly resolving the challenge at hand.