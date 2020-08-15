Fire has gutted over 100 wooden and metal structures used as dwellings and commercial purposes by some residents of Shiashie, a slum community near East Legon in Accra.

Personal properties worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis were destroyed as many were left homeless.

Divisional Officer Grade II (DOII) Ellis Okoe Robinson, Head, Public Relations, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), told the Ghana News Agency.

He said the GNFS had a distress call around 2145 hours and promptly got to the scene and brought the fire under control at 0032 hours, thus preventing it from spreading to other parts of the community.

He said with five firefighting pumps, the inferno was completely extinguished at 0257hrs. There was no casualty.

The cause of the fire was under investigations, according to the officer.