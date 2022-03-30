Fire Gutted House At Asufufu; Pregnant Woman, 3 Children Narrowly Escape Death

A pregnant mother and her three children narrowly escaped death when fire gutted their three-bedroom house at Asufufu, a suburb of Sunyani.

They were trapped in their bedroom for more than 30 minutes when the only entrance to the living room for them to escape was raging with fire.

Divisional Officer (DO) III Rev. Thomas Kwasi Dzah, the Sunyani Municipal Operations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

He described their escape as “an act of God” because the situation was of no hope since the only escape route at that moment was the windows which was fortified with burglar-proof metals for security reasons.

DOIII Rev. Dzah said the fire station received a distressed call at about 0153 hours about the incident and dispatched a team with two fire tenders to the scene.

He said neighbours assisted by forcing the three children out through the burglar-proof metals and broke the window to enlarge the space for the pregnant mother to be rescued.

He said though the firemen managed to extinguish the fire, the building and all their belongings were burnt to ashes.

He said the cause of the fire and actual cost of damage were not yet known because the investigation was still on-going.

DOIII Rev. Dzah advised the public to always put off their electrical gadgets before going to sleep and engage professionally certified electricians to use standard electric cables for wiring of their houses.

He again stressed the need for the people to ensure the availability of emergency exit door(s) for emergency escape route(s) in their apartments and houses for occupants to avoid being trapped in case of fire outbreaks.

DOIII Dzah advised that if smoke was detected in a room, the occupant(s) should kneel and crawl along the walls to look for the door to escape as smoke inhaled could cause suffocation of the person and consequently collapse to death.

He emphasised the need for installation of smoke detectors and fire alarms in buildings to facilitate the prevention of fire outbreaks, adding that, fire extinguishers could as well be installed to limit the intensity of a fire incidence before the arrival of fire service personnel.

Later narrating their ordeal to the GNA at a temporal abode near the gutted house, Mrs Margaret Gyena Dzokoto, the Administrator, Bono Regional Chapter of the Association of Rural Banks, who was the pregnant mother in question could not breathe properly because of smoke she inhaled during the incident.

Mrs Dzokoto said due that she was admitted at the Sunyani Regional Hospital for a day to receive water infusion, but she added “all of us, including other occupants of the house are all healthy now.”