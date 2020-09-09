Pool/AFP / Yannis Kolesidis Greek authorities predict it will take 10 days to clear all the 8,400 refugees and migrants from a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near Idomeni, on May 24, 2016
A fire broke out on Wednesday at the overcrowded refugee camp of Moria in Greece, according to media reports.

People were filmed fleeing the camp, toting luggage against the backdrop of burning facilities.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the camp has been partially evacuated, fire officials have said.

They did not confirm local reports that the fires were set by dissatisfied protesters against the quarantine measures in effect.

There has been no immediate report of injuries so far.

The camp on the island of Lesbos hosting nearly 13,000 people — more than four times its stated capacity of 3,000 people — has been placed under a 14 day lockdown until Sept. 15, after the first case of COVID-19 in the facility was detected last week.

