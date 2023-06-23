Fire in the booth welcomes back South African rapper, Nasty C

Today, Fire in The Booth announces the next guest on the latest episode, South African rapper Nasty C. Widely regarded as one of South Africa’s most prominent performers, and as one of the country’s best young rappers, Nasty C steps into the booth for a second time with a striking performance. The episode is out now on Apple Music here and is available to watch on YouTube from Sunday 25th June.

Regarded as a household name in his native country, Nasty C has been continuing to expand his horizons, with recent collaborations ranging from the likes of Major Lazor to A$AP Ferg and several other major names within the US. A raw talent who channels themes of passion into his fierce vocal delivery, Nasty C creates a performance for the FITB history books.

After the release of his Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape in 2022, Nasty C makes his resurgence this year with recent single Better Than This and upcoming lead single No More which is out on Friday 30th June.

Talking about featuring on FITB for a second time, Nasty C says “It’s always a great experience to get in the booth with Charlie Sloth! The energy can’t be matched and I love the excitement.”

Charlie Sloth adds, “Been a big fan of Nasty C for a long time watching him grow as an artist has been super exciting and his new FITB… WOW just WOW!! Always raising the bar and always pushing the boundaries. Making the world of Rap get smaller and smaller!! South Africa stand up!! ”

About Charlie Sloth/ Fire In The Booth:

Charlie Sloth’s success today is built on foundations forged long ago. A multifaceted entrepreneur, self-starter and DIY master, with over 20 years of frontline music service, from humble beginnings in north west London to a now global empire, Charlie Sloth’s mark on UK rap culture is incontestable. Renowned globally for championing both emerging and established artists as a producer and curator, his portfolio in 2022 is growing incrementally. Featuring Fire In The Booth, the UK’s biggest freestyle platform, co-ownership of AU Vodka (UK’s No.1 selling premium vodka), a record label, publishing company, there can be little doubt as to Sloth’s pioneering business acumen