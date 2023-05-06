Fire In The Booth Welcomes Trailblazer Stonebwoy Into The Booth

Fire in The Booth announces the latest episode featuring Ghanaian Afro-dancehall pioneer of Stonebwoy. The episode is out now on Apple Music here and available to watch on YouTube on Sunday here.

Stonebwoy’s first appearance on the platform showcases his unique blend of traditional African rhythms and intricate instrumentation, complemented by his captivating freestyle. With an infectious energy, Stonebwoy delivers a groundbreaking performance that is sure to impress UK listeners. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience.

Impressed by the performance, Charlie Sloth comments, “That’s one of my favourite moments, I’m telling you, your energy is outrageous.”

Fire in The Booth – the world’s largest freestyle platform in the world with over 1.5 billion views – has become a globally recognised artistic institution. The likes of Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Dave, Juice WORLD and more recently, Bugzy Malone , NLE Choppa, Fivio Foreign, Devlin and Strandz have all flexed their unscripted lyrical prowess on the show.

The Charlie Sloth Rap Show airs on Apple Music 1 every Saturday at 8pm BST.

About Charlie Sloth / Fire In The Booth

Charlie Sloth’s success today is built on foundations forged long ago. A multifaceted entrepreneur, self-starter and DIY master, with over 20 years of frontline music service, from humble beginnings in north west London to a now global empire, Charlie Sloth’s mark on UK rap culture is incontestable. Renowned globally for championing both emerging and established artists as a producer and curator, his portfolio in 2022 is growing incrementally. Featuring Fire In The Booth, the UK’s biggest freestyle platform, co-ownership of AU Vodka (UK’s No.1 selling premium vodka and fastest growing brand of 2023), a record label, publishing company, there can be little doubt as to Sloth’s pioneering business acumen.