Fire Incident at Ahafo South Mine Laboratory Brought Under Control

A fire incident that occurred at the onsite laboratory at Newmont Africa’s Ahafo South mine on Sunday, 9th April, has been brought under control. No fatalities or injuries were recorded.

“We are relieved that the incident did not result in any injury or fatality to the workforce who remain our most important resource. Everyone is safe and back to work,” Alex Annin, General Manager, Ahafo Mine.

“The regulatory authorities have visited the incident scene and have commenced Investigations. We await the results to understand the cause of the fire and determine next steps. Safety remains our topmost priority and we look forward to applying the lessons learnt from the investigations to avoid a repeat incidence.” Alex Annin concluded.