Fire incidents decline by 17 percent in Ashanti Region

During the first half of the year 2023, nine individuals lost their lives while properties worth over ¢51,319,900.00 were damaged in fire outbreaks.

The total number of fire incidents recorded was 581, which represents a notable decrease of 17 percent compared to the 700 incidents reported during the same period in 2022.

Divisional Officer Three (DO111) Mr. Peter Addaid, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, shared this information during an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi. He credited the reduction in fire incidents to an intensified public education campaign conducted by the Service, raising awareness about the dangers and consequences of fire.

Additionally, the Fire Service carried out regular fire safety inspections and audits at various locations of interest. As a result of these efforts, there was a significant reduction in the number of fires reported between the first and second quarters of 2023. Specifically, 390 fire incidents were recorded in the first quarter, whereas 191 fires were reported in the second quarter.

Mr. Addaid also highlighted the importance of simulation exercises conducted at different premises, including the Kejetia Market, which is a major trading hub in Ashanti. These exercises were aimed at improving preparedness and response plans for potential future incidents.

The reduction in fire incidents is seen as a positive indication that people are adhering to the safety practices and tips provided by fire officers.

Nonetheless, Mr. Addaid called on all Ghanaians to remain vigilant and safety-conscious regarding fire hazards. He emphasized the importance of prevention, as it is far more cost-effective than dealing with the damages caused after a fire outbreak, stating, “A stitch in time saves nine.