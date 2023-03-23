Fire kill 50, destroy GH₵64.91m properties in 2022

Data compiled by the Statistical Department of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) reveals that a total of 50 people died from 6,796 fire outbreaks recorded in the year 2022.

The fires also injured 241 people.

Similarly, the total cost of damages caused by these fires amounted to GH₵64.91 million (GH₵64,916,959.20).

Domestic Fires – 2,602

A total of 2,602 domestic fire outbreaks were reported in 2022, accounting for 38.23% of all fire occurrences in the nation.

The Ashanti Region reported the most household fire outbreaks with 446 incidents.

Bush Fires – 1,050

According to the data collected at the national level, there were 1,050 bush fires in 2022, accounting for 15.5% of all fires.

Ashanti Region again reported the most bush fires with 192 cases.

Commercial Fires – 986

Some 986 commercial fires were reported nationwide, accounting for 14.51% of all fire incidents. In this category of fires, the Greater Accra Region recorded the most incidents.

Electrical Fires -924

In the year 2022, there were 924 electrical fires reported, which represents some 13.60% of fires.

The Ashanti Region again led in this category with 154 fire outbreaks.

Vehicular Fires – 658

Per the data, vehicular fires amounted to 658 nationwide in 2022.

This figure represents 9.68% of various types of fires in the country.

With 123 reported cases, the Ashanti Region experienced the most vehicular fires.

Other Fires – 269

The data under other fires showed that 269 fire cases were reported.

The number represents 3.96% of all infernos in 2022 under the various types of fires.

The Upper West Region recorded the highest number under this category with 49 incidents.

Institutional Fires – 186

The data shows that 186 fires were reported nationwide, accounting for 2.74% of all fire incidents.

In this category of fires, the Ashanti Region once again recorded the most institutional fires.

Industrial Fires – 121

Industrial fires recorded 121 fires in 2022 and the Ashanti Region recorded 31 industrial fires placing the region on top of the chart.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra region had the highest number of infernos recorded in the year 2022 followed by the Ashanti, Eastern regions, with the North East Region in last place.

Greater Accra – 1219

The Greater Accra region recorded 1.219 fires, representing 17.94% of the total figure.

Although no casualties were recorded, 16 injuries were recorded from the recorded figure.

Under the Greater Accra region, domestic fire outbreaks were 445, electrical – 342; commercial – 188; vehicular – 133; bush – 48; others – 43; institutional – 17 and industrial – 3.

Ashanti – 1174

The Ashanti Region was the second highest on the list with 1,174 fire outbreaks, representing 17.27% of the national total.

Four deaths occurred with no fire-related injuries.

Domestic fire outbreaks under this region were 446, bush- 192; commercial – 167; electrical – 154; vehicular – 123; institutional 42; industrial – 31 and others – 19.

Eastern – 637

Some 637 fire outbreaks were recorded in the Eastern region, representing 9.37%.

Four lives were lost with 17 injuries recorded.

In this region, the domestic fire- related cases were about 227, bush 173; commercial – 80; vehicular- 72; electrical – 54; institutional – 18; industrial seven and others – 6.

Tema– 609

In the Tema region, the fires recorded were 609, representing 8.96% of the national total.

Two persons died with three suffering injuries.

Some 183 incidents accounted for the fire outbreaks under domestic, commercial- 134; electrical- 126; vehicular- 62; bush- 58; others 26; industrial – 16 and institutional – 4.

Central– 606

The infernos recorded in the Central Region were 606, representing 8.92% of the total number for 2022.

Eighteen people died and 13 persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

Domestic fires under this region were 208; bushfire – 120; commercial – 88; electrical – 69; vehicular -65; others – 30 and industrial – 9.

Northern– 391

Around 391 fires were recorded in the Northern Region, about 5.75% of the national total.

No deaths or injuries was recorded.

In this region, the domestic fire-related cases were 203; commercial – 53; electrical – 42; bush – 41; others – 21; vehicular – 19 and no industrial fire recorded.

Western– 329

In the Western Region, the fire outbreaks recorded were 329 and it represents 4.84% of the fires recorded for the year.

Some 186 persons got injured with 15 lives lost.

The data reveal that 140 fire outbreaks were accounted under domestic; commercial -55; and 37 for both bush and vehicular fire outbreaks, electrical – 35; others -12; industrial – 7 and institutional – 6.

Upper East – 300

Some 300 fires were recorded in the Upper East region.

It represents 4.41% of all fire- related cases recorded in the country in the year under review.

Domestic fires in this region were 183; commercial – 33; electrical – 26; bush -22; vehicular – 18; institutional and other fire outbreak –7 and industrial – 4.

Bono– 275

About 275 fire outbreaks were recorded in the Bono Region, representing 4.05%.

Two people lost their lives with two injuries recorded.

In this region, the domestic fire- related cases were 106; bushfires- 89; vehicular – 26; commercial – 23; institutional – 12; electrical – 11; industrial – five and others – three.

Volta Region – 240

In the Volta region, the number of fire outbreak recorded was 240, representing 3.53%.

The deaths recorded in this region were two.

Some 90 fire outbreaks were accounted for under domestic; commercial – 67; bush- 56; vehicular – 27; industrial, institutional, electrical and others did not record any incidence.

Upper West Region – 218

The fire outbreaks recorded in the Upper West Region were 218 and it represents 3.21%.

One injury was recorded with no life lost.

Eighty-two fire outbreaks were accounted for under domestic; others – 49; bush – 34; vehicular- 16; electrical – 15; commercial – 11; institutional -10 and industrial- 1.

Bono East Region – 167

The infernos recorded in the Bono East region were 167, representing 2.46%.

No death nor injury occurred.

Domestic fires under this region were 73; bush – 32; commercial 21; vehicular – 15; industrial and electrical – nine; industrial – six and others two.

Ahafo Region – 143

In the Ahafo region, the fire outbreaks recorded were 143, representing 2.10%.

No death nor injury occurred.

Some 47 bush fires were recorded; domestic – 46; industrial – 15; others – 13; vehicular – 10; institutional – five; electrical – four and commercial – three.

Head Quarters – 112

The Head Quarters is considered a region under the Ghana National Fire Service.

The fire breakout recorded in this region were 112, representing 1.65%.

No death nor injury was recorded.

Thirty- nine fire outbreaks were accounted for under domestic; commercial -36; vehicular and institutional – 9, electrical – 8, others – 7; bush – 3 and industrial one.

Savannah Region – 111

The Savannah region recorded 111 infernos, representing 1.63%. No death nor injury was recorded.

Domestic fire under this region were 40; others – 17; bush – 16; electrical – 14; vehicular – 9; institutional – 7; industrial and commercial – 4.

Oti Region – 107

In the Oti region, the number of fire outbreak recorded was 107, representing 1.57%.

No death nor injury was recorded.

Under this region, the bush fire-related cases were 40, domestic -30; others – 14; commercial – 8; electrical – 7; vehicular – 4; institutional – 3 and industrial – 1.

Western North Region – 106

The fire outbreaks recorded in the Western North Region were 106, representing 1.56%. Three deaths and injuries were recorded respectively.

Some 39 domestic fires were recorded; bush–30; industrial – 11; commercial – 10; vehicular – 7; electrical – 5; institutional – 4 and others being zero.

North East Region – 52

The infernos recorded in the North East region were 52, representing 0.77%. No death nor injury occurred.

Domestic fires under this region were 22; bush- 12; vehicular- 6; commercial – 5; institutional – 4; electrical – 3; industrial and others – zero.