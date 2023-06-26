Fire kills child, guts down 30 houses on Tanzania’s Lake Victoria island

A four-year-child was killed and 30 houses were gutted down by fire early Friday on Tanzania’s Lake Victoria island, said an official.

The fire razed 30 houses at 1 a.m. local time on Kasalazi Island in Sengerema district in Mwanza region, said Masunga Kipolo, Kasalazi Island chairperson.

“The child died after her mother locked her in their house and went to the lake to buy sardines for her business,” said Kipolo.

He said residents on the island joined forces to put out the fire which they succeeded after it had gutted down the 30 houses, adding that most of the gutted-down houses were built using timber and grass.

The Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force commander for Sengerema district, Juma Ngwembe, said the force failed to rush to the island to help in putting out the fire because the area was not easily accessible.

Ngwembe said the force was investigating to establish the cause of the fire and assess the losses caused by the fire. Enditem