Fire outbreak at Kumasi Adum engulfs two-storey building

A fire outbreak has been reported at Adum in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region, causing panic among residents and business owners.

The fire, which started around 5:30 a.m. at a location known as Blue Light, has spread to the Akwasi Agyeman building, a popular two-storey structure in the area near Despite Building.

Amid wailing and chaos, affected individuals are desperately trying to salvage their wares as the inferno rages on with fire officers helpless because there are no access routes in the area.

Firefighters have deployed three fire tenders to the scene in an effort to contain the blaze but are constrained.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service are on-site to safeguard properties.

Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire.