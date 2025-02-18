Fire Ravages 52 Kiosks in Accra’s Tantra Hills, Exposing Infrastructure Gaps

A devastating fire tore through Tantra Hills, a densely populated community in Accra, on Monday afternoon, reducing 52 makeshift kiosks to ash and leaving dozens of residents homeless.

The blaze, which erupted around 2:00 p.m. on February 17, consumed homes, personal belongings, and life savings, plunging the neighborhood into chaos and despair.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as flames spread rapidly through the tightly packed structures. Many residents were away at work or school when the fire began, returning only to find their livelihoods obliterated. Lucy, a local resident, recounted receiving a frantic call while in class. “There was an electrical problem from one woman’s kiosk that caught fire after contact with gas in her home,” she said, her voice trembling. “It exploded, and everything went up so fast.”

For others, the loss was total. One woman, who asked not to be named, fought back tears as she explained, “Everything of mine is burnt because I wasn’t around. Someone told me about the incident, and I thought it was a joke.” Another victim lamented the destruction of 4,000 cedis in savings and loans, a crushing blow for families already living on the edge. “My susu [informal savings] and all my money are gone,” she said. “I have nothing left.”

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) crews arrived within 10 minutes of receiving distress calls, but their efforts were hampered by infrastructural challenges. Assistant Divisional Officer Alex King Nartey, who led the response, criticized the absence of fire stations in the broader Tantra Hills area, which includes Achimota, Dome