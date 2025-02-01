Fire Ravages Suame Magazine, Destroying Shops and Vehicles in Kumasi

A devastating fire swept through Suame Magazine, a bustling industrial hub in Kumasi, on Tuesday, destroying 25 shops and 34 vehicles, including buses and saloon cars parked at a local workshop.

The blaze, which broke out in the early hours, left a trail of destruction and has raised concerns about fire safety measures in the area.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as flames engulfed the shops and vehicles, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky. “It happened so fast. Before we knew it, the fire had spread to several shops and cars. People were running for their lives,” said Kwame Asante, a mechanic who works in the area.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within an hour, but the intensity of the blaze and the lack of accessible water sources hampered their efforts. “We did our best, but the damage was already extensive by the time we got here,” said a fire officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Suame Magazine, known for its vibrant auto repair and spare parts trade, is a lifeline for thousands of artisans and small business owners. The fire has left many of them counting their losses. “Everything I’ve worked for is gone. My shop, my tools, everything,” lamented Adwoa Mensah, a shop owner who sold spare parts.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault, though officials have not ruled out other possibilities. “We are still investigating the cause, but it is clear that the lack of proper fire safety measures in this area contributed to the rapid spread,” said Ashanti Regional Fire Commander Kwame Agyemang.

The incident has reignited calls for improved fire safety infrastructure in Suame Magazine and other industrial zones across Ghana. “This is not the first time we’ve seen such a disaster here. The government must invest in fire hydrants, training, and equipment to prevent future tragedies,” said local assemblyman Yaw Boateng.

As the community begins the arduous task of rebuilding, questions linger about the long-term impact on livelihoods. “Suame Magazine is the heartbeat of Kumasi’s economy. This fire is a blow to all of us,” said Kofi Ansah, a trader.

For now, the charred remains of shops and vehicles serve as a grim reminder of the vulnerability of Ghana’s informal sector—and the urgent need for action to protect it.

