Fire Ravages Three Shops in Ho-Ahoe, Volta Region; Authorities Launch Investigation

A devastating fire has destroyed three shops in the Ho-Ahoe area of the Volta Region on Friday, January 10, 2025.

The blaze, which occurred near the Melcom and Stadium Road intersection, has left local business owners devastated as their livelihoods were reduced to ashes.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire began due to a domestic accident in a nearby wooden kitchen. According to the account, food was left unattended on a coal fire, and with no one present to monitor the situation, the fire quickly spread. The situation was further exacerbated by the presence of stored local gin (akpeteshie) in the kitchen, which may have fueled the flames.

The Ghana National Fire Service responded swiftly to the scene, preventing the fire from spreading to neighboring properties. Their prompt intervention ensured that adjacent shops and residential buildings were not consumed by the flames. However, the incident did temporarily halt vehicular traffic in the area, creating further disruption.

Business owners who were affected by the blaze are now left in despair, with the loss of thousands of Ghana Cedis worth of goods. As they grapple with the aftermath, there are calls for government intervention and support to help them recover and rebuild.

ADO1 Isaac Gliku from the Ghana National Fire Service confirmed that investigations have been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire. However, the event raises serious concerns about fire safety in the region, particularly in areas where domestic kitchens and highly flammable materials are involved.

For many residents in Ho-Ahoe, this tragedy has highlighted the vulnerabilities they face, not just from natural disasters but also from everyday domestic risks. While the swift action of the fire service prevented further destruction, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for greater awareness and preventive measures to mitigate the risks of fires in densely populated and commercial areas.

As authorities work to address the cause of the fire, residents and local businesses alike will be hoping for a swift recovery, with many relying on the support of government initiatives to restart their businesses and rebuild their lives.