    Fire Ravages Wooden Structures at Agbogbloshie Market in Accra

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    A devastating fire has destroyed several wooden structures at Agbogbloshie, one of Accra’s busiest markets, causing significant losses estimated in the millions of Ghanaian cedis.

    The blaze, which consumed goods and wares, prompted an urgent response from the Ghana Fire Service.

    Despite the challenges posed by the inaccessibility of the area, two fire appliances from the Accra City and Circle Fire Stations were quickly deployed to the scene. The fire service worked relentlessly to control the fire, and fortunately, no casualties were reported.

    At this stage, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway. The market, known for its dense concentration of traders and businesses, is expected to face a lengthy recovery period following the devastating incident.

