Fire razes 14-bedroom apartment at Odomase

Fire has razed to the ground a 14-bedroom apartment at Odomase, in the Sunyani West Municipal capital, destroying personal belongings and property running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

Although there were no casualties, everything in the apartment was burnt to ashes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

The Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Two (ADOII) Kwame Adomako, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the fire started around 2000 hours on Thursday January 5, 2023.

He said people around the neighbourhood were able to rescue the only woman in one of the apartments when the fire started.

Unfortunately, when the personnel of the GNFS reached the scene, the fire had already assumed a dangerous dimension, he stated.