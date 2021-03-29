Fire has destroyed 13 apartments and personal belongings of residents of Adomako, an emerging settlement in the Sunyani Municipality.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) investigations revealed the fire started around 1300 hours on Sunday, spread widely, and razed down the 13 apartments in the neighbourhood.

No casualty was however recorded, and most of the affected people are currently settling with friends and relatives.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

Nana Baffour, a 64-year, victim told the GNA he was asleep when the incident happened, but managed to escape unhurt.

Confirming the story, Divisional Officer Grade Three (DOIII) Solomon Agyemang-Duah, the Sunyani Municipal Fire Commander explained the fire reached serious dimensions when personnel of the service arrived in the neighbourhood and advised the public to engage the services of professionals to wire their buildings.

Mr Francis Konlan, the Assemblyman for Asufufu/Watchman Electoral Area in the Municipality said the victims required urgent support and appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and wealthy individuals to support them.

He urged the public to always put-off electrical gadgets before leaving their homes.

Meanwhile, traders at the Sunyani Timber Market have appealed to the government to come to their aid, following another fire outbreak that razed to the ground the timber market in the early hours of Saturday, March 27.

Quantities of parked lumber, finished products and industrial machines and equipment were destroyed in that incident, which occurred around 0400 hours at the Sunyani Area Two.

In an interview with the GNA, Mr Kwame Acquah, one of the affected traders, said he and many other traders lost huge sums of money, hence the need for the government to support them to stay in business.

“Clearly you can see that we have virtually lost everything here. We need government intervention and support to keep us in business to fend for ourselves and our families”, he told the GNA at the scene of the incident.

Other affected traders called for swift investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFootball and Basketball teams receive support from Betway
Next articleWorld Vision supports Agotime-Ziope Assembly, other institutions with PPE
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here