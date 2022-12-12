Fire safety education intensified in Central Region

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has stepped up coverage of fire prevention and safety awareness education in the Region to stem the tide of fire outbreaks ahead of Christmas.

The campaign formed part of the renewed efforts by the GNFS towards educating citizens on the occurrence of fires to create a safe environment for the people of the Region.

Division Officer (III) Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Regional Public Relations Officer, said fire outbreak increased when there was an increase in economic and social activities, a reality during Yuletide.

Dubbed: “Incident Free Christmas”, the fire team took the exercise to targeted public places such as markets, lorry stations, schools, places of worship and Institutions among others across.

It started on Friday in Cape Coast at Pedu, Abura and Tantri lorry stations.

A similar exercise was undertaken at Mankessim Market and Ajumako lorry station in the Mfantseman Municipality and Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District respectively.

At all the places visited, the fire officers also staged a performance on fire-fightin

g and proceeded with demonstrations on how to use various safety equipment such as blankets and extinguishers to douse fire.

They explained the concepts of fire safety to the gathering and underscored the essence of ensuring that all electrical gadgets were handled with care whilst optimum procedures were observed during cooking at home.

He indicated that public education programmes were critical and therefore expressed the determination of the GNFS to continually educate the public to help reduce the menace, especially in homes and public places.

Generally, the public was urged to implement and adhere to fire safety education for the objective to be achieved, since fire safety was a shared responsibility.