Fire Service intensifies safety awareness in Adabraka Market

The Greater Accra Regional Fire Service has embarked on fire safety awareness campaign in the Adabraka Market to sensitise traders on how to prevent undesired fires.

The campaign is necessitated by recent fire incidents in the central business district and some markets across the region.

Alhaji Nuhu Gibril, the Greater Accra Regional Fire Commander, at the sensitization, said the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) remained committed to preventing and managing undesired fires from destroying lives and property and needed supports from stakeholders, including traders.

He stressed that fire prevention was a shared responsibility and encouraged the traders to observe fire safety precautions conscientiously.

“…We are combat ready for any emergency. We are proactive but you must also play your part to reduce fire disasters,” Alhaji Gibril said.

He urged them to adhere to simple fire safety measures such as using fire for cooking in the market with strict supervision and engaging professional electricians for electrical installations.

Alhaji Gibril said personnel of the Service were deployed to the markets to conduct risk assessments, surveillance, respond to emergencies and offer basic training to the traders on fire safety.

He said delay to fire scenes was not deliberate by fire personnel and encouraged the public to call in time and give accurate directions for effective firefighting.

Madam Elizabeth Naadei Neequaye, the Secretary of the Adabraka Market Women Association, commended the Service for the engagement, describing it as timely.

She said the traders were advised to put out every naked fire by 1600 hours, especially before going home.