Fire Service to deny vehicles without fire extinguishers refueling

The Fire Service in the Volta Region says it would from early next year, refuse vehicles without fire extinguishers access to filling stations.

This is expected to significantly affect the ownership of portable fire fighting units, which is part of the requirement for vehicle licensing in the country.

Mr, Joy Ayim Ameyibor, Volta Regional Commander of the Service disclosed the planned action to the media when he led an inspection exercise of vehicles at fuel filling stations in the Ho Municipality.

He said drivers had up till January 30, 2023, to acquire befitting fire extinguishers, after which a compliance campaign would be rolled out and sustained.

The team from the Regional Fire Command called at a highly patronised filling station in the Municipality, Mighty Gas, where vehicles were inspected for functional extinguishers.

They also engaged with drivers on the need to own life-saving devices, while members of the public waiting to refill gas bottles were also educated by the team.

Mr Ameyibor among other things, advised against the storage of gas bottles in occupied rooms and said the gas containers must always be separated as far as possible from the fire units in operation.

He also led the public to always remember the safest ways of lighting stoves and other fire units and said passengers must always insist on disembarking before vehicle refuelling operations.

Management of the filling station, which had recently recovered from a fire accident, told the media of their readiness to support the planned exercise and pledged to support all initiatives towards ensuring safety.

The filling station had revolutionised gas refuelling, segregating the process to minimise harm in the case of fire.

The team also stopped by other fuel outlets, to remind the consuming public of the risks, and advised them on the necessary precautions.

Mr Ameyibor said the efforts were part of, “mop up strategies” to ensure a fire-free festive period and beyond, and were expected to heighten safety awareness.

He said it would be extended to restaurants, hotels, and other public places, which are expected to comply with safety standards.

The Fire Chief said the day’s exercise showed very minimal ownership of the extinguishers, counting only three of the numerous vehicles inspected, and added that the majority did not function, and would entreat all to consider the value of the anti-fire units.

He said drivers would be inspected at loading stations as part of the enforcement efforts and appealed to all to help realise the ideals of the exercise.

Mr Ameyibor said the Region was sure to enjoy a fire-free dry season, noting that collaboration with traditional leaders was yielding fruits.