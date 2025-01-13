Fire Tragedy Claims Life of Six-Month-Old Baby in Navrongo

The Nogsenia community in the Upper East Region of Ghana has been left in deep shock and mourning following a devastating fire that claimed the life of a six-month-old baby on Sunday, January 12, 2025, in Navrongo.

The tragic incident took place in the early hours of the morning, when the fire quickly spread and engulfed the room where a couple and their infant were living. Neighbours who rushed to help were unable to save the baby, as the intense flames made rescue efforts impossible.

Eyewitnesses reported that the baby’s mother, who was inside the house at the time, lost consciousness due to shock and the inhalation of smoke. She was promptly rushed to the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo for urgent medical care. The father also sustained injuries in the blaze.

In addition to the heartbreaking loss of the child, the fire completely destroyed the family’s home, leaving nothing but ashes in its wake. Household items, clothing, and important documents were all consumed by the flames, leaving the grieving family with nothing.

Local authorities and community members have launched efforts to support the affected family during this tragic time. Meanwhile, investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, as the community comes together to mourn the loss of the infant and offer help to those left behind.