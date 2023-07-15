Fireworks at African Open Combat Sport Tournament

It was all fireworks at the Korean Sports Complex, Tema Community 3 on Friday where the 2023 African Open Tournament involving five disciplines started.

On day one, it was Karate, Judo and Taekwondo and the event was very exciting as players and officials had much to do.

President of World Kickboxing and Karate Union (WKU) Klaus Nonnemacher from Karlsruhe, Germany was present to grace the opening day.

National champion Edmund Amoako was there to display his Kata skills as well as other top karatekas.

For Judo, hardworking national coach Ezekiel Dodoo was able to furnish Yours Truly with the results after a thrilling and action packed experience.

In 60kg, the winners were 1st Abdullah Iddriss Sandor, 2nd Vincent Boating, 3rd Jones Months and 4th Abdul Rahman Dodoo.

Dominic Agudoo won the 66kg, followed by Frank Terkpor, Samuel Quarshie and Caleb Tetteh.

Lambert Fiazinku won the 73kg, followed by Nii Noi Nortey, Eugene Boateng Message and Samuel Tackie.

In the Men Open Dallas Awenyese won over Dominic Agudoo, Isaac Millions took the third position and Bobby Nubour placed fourth.

Evelyn Dzato won the Women Open gold medal, while Elizabeth Oduro won the silver.

The best judoka male went to Dallas Awenyese, while Evelyn Dzato took the best female prize. Promising star went to Isaac Williams.

The climax of the African Open Tournament is Saturday July 15 when Kickboxing and MMA will take center stage. There are title belts, medals and certificates at stake for the winners.

Itel Phones supported the event and has brand new phones for the best performers and most outstanding athletes.