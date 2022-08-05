First Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon Successfully Held

Medivents Consult, a sports consultancy, and events management firm, has successfully executed the first-ever Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon.

The 21-km marathon, which took place last Saturday, witnessed hundreds of athletes from Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria compete for a prize pot of GHC 50,000 and other products from sponsors.

At the end of the race, Kenya’s Martin Tirop made history by winning the first edition, taking home the ultimate prize of GHC 10,000, while Ghana’s Lariba Zakat Juliana placed first in the women’s race.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni, General Manager of Medivents, stated in an interview that they were pleased with the success rate of tthe inaugural edition.

He was grateful to the sponsors who came on board to support this year’s race and encouraged them to stay for the next edition, which, according to him, would be a mega international marathon.

“We wanted to use this marathon to promote peace as the Homowo festivities approached, and we thank God that everything went according to plan.

“All prizes have been redeemed. We are grateful to our sponsors for believing in our brand,” he said.

This year’s race was held in partnership with the Ga Traditional Council and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

Sponsors of the maiden event of the marathon include HD+, Allied Consortiums, Indomie, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, MyBetAfrica, Goil, Ethiopian Airlines, Asky Airlines, Happy FM, Escort Security, and Parin Africa.