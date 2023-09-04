First African Para Games dubbed ‘Accra 2023’ opens

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif on Sunday declared the first African Games dubbed ‘Accra 2023’ open amidst cultural drumming and dancing at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

He said the President, HE Nana Akufo-Addo whp was absent is fully supportive of hosting of the Para Games in Ghana as he believes it is doable and the event is more than a sports celebration.

The Minister commended the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the first African Para Games for their hard work in ensuring that the Games come off with all personnel and logistics in place.

The President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Mr. Andrew Parsons hailed Ghana for taking the bold initiative and decision to host the first continental Para Games in Africa as organizing such events for the first time is challenging.

He assured that the IPC will invest much in Africa because there is bright future for Para Sports in Africa.

Mr. Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC) said it is historic that after 36 years, Ghana is committed to hosting the first Games.

“I am happy to represent the interest of Africa, this is historic” he said.

He gave a brief history of the APC and its leadership, commending his past executives.

The mascot of the Games in the form of Cocoa was displayed.

The countries represented at the opening ceremony were Algeria, Angola, DR Congo, Egypt, Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

The disciplines to be competed from Monday September 4 to September 12 are Wheel Chair Tennis, Wheel Chair Basketball and Amputee Football.

All the nations represented have come with their best 400 para athletes and officials hoping for an exciting and memorable event.

The Ghana Sports Supporters will be available to cheers athletes throughout the competition.