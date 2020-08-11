First Atlantic Bank has launched its 25th Anniversary celebration with a commitment to continue providing its customers with innovative products and services as it positions itself for bigger competition in the West African sub-region.

The Managing Director of the bank, Mr Odun Odunfa, said, the milestone will be marked in all the bank’s 35 branches nationwide with selected CSR projects across the country.

This will culminate in the main celebration on August 28, 2020 with a tape cutting ceremony to commission the bank’s new head office extension at Ridge West, Accra.

Mr Odunfa said First Atlantic Bank, has ambitions of becoming a sub-regional bank and thus commits to staying at the forefront of compliance both locally and internationally.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Amarquaye Armar, said the bank, over the past two decades, has strived to review and renew its business model to become a result-driven organization as the needs of customers evolve.

He said the bank has adopted a youth-centric business approach, driven by a suite of robust and secure digital banking proposition as a response to the shift in banking customer demographics.

“We pay homage to the founding fathers; due to their foresight and commitment, First Atlantic Bank was instituted on August 28, 1995 as a Merchant Bank with 4 Branches, a few dedicated staff and customers who believed in the budding brand and thus have remained loyal through the growth phases.”

“To continue to achieve our objectives, the coming years will demand innovation, dedication, secure and efficient technology, quality customer service and above all, dynamic engagement with the support of our customers, business partners, regulators and our shareholders.”

He called on shareholders to drive the African growth agenda as the bank continues to play a leading role in nation-building by supporting businesses in key economic sectors.

Mr Amarquaye said the indigenous bank remains true to its “Refreshingly Different” service mantra which continually drives innovation and commits to delivering exceptional service excellence across all channels.

He called on all stakeholders to renew their pledge to further strengthen the position of the bank and set her on the wings on becoming the “Global Bank out of Ghana.”