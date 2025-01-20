First Bank Ghana Relaunches Takoradi Branch to Boost Local Economy and Financial Inclusion

First Bank Ghana has officially relaunched its Takoradi branch in the heart of the city’s central business district, a strategic move aimed at serving both individual and business clients across the Western and Western North Regions.

The new branch is poised to cater to the region’s growing business landscape, which includes a wide range of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as major resource-based industries in sectors such as mining, oil, and gas.

Victor Yaw Asante, the Managing Director of First Bank Ghana, highlighted Takoradi’s significance as a hub for both emerging businesses and established institutions. “We recognize that Takoradi is a focal point for various industries, including lower-end and upper-end SMEs, as well as retail banking clients,” Asante said, emphasizing the importance of the region in the broader economic ecosystem. He also reiterated the bank’s commitment to financial inclusion by providing convenient banking services that allow customers to bank anywhere, anytime.

Asante further explained that the Takoradi branch will act as an economic catalyst for the local communities, offering much-needed financing options for small businesses that are often the backbone of local economies. “This branch will support our efforts to provide world-class banking services that deliver our gold standard of value and excellence, always placing our customers at the heart of what we do,” he added.

The bank’s decision to focus on Takoradi is in line with its recognition of the region’s growing business activity, driven by the increasing number of SMEs and the importance of the oil and gas sector. Asante pointed out that over the past few years, there has been a surge in businesses seeking to meet the needs of Takoradi’s rapidly expanding population. First Bank Ghana is dedicated to supporting these businesses with tailored products and services designed to help them thrive.

In addition to serving SMEs, the Takoradi branch will also cater to clients receiving foreign remittances. Asante noted that the bank offers a variety of services to meet diverse client needs, including government payment collections, school fees, and other transactions. Notably, the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) offering will help facilitate smooth transactions across Africa, enabling customers to send and receive money seamlessly across the continent.

“We aim to create a banking environment that fosters growth, convenience, and accessibility for all customers and prospects in Takoradi and beyond,” Asante said. The bank is committed to continuously enhancing the banking experience, ensuring that every individual, institution, and corporate entity in the region benefits from exciting new products, services, and exceptional customer care.

David Komlagah, Manager of the Takoradi Market Circle branch, also expressed confidence in the success of the new branch, assuring management that the branch will make a positive impact on the bank’s image and contribute to its growth. Meanwhile, customers from organizations such as West View Medical Centre and Axim Road Cooperative Credit Union praised the bank’s commitment to excellent customer service.

As the festive season approaches, First Bank Ghana is also excited to be part of Takoradi’s vibrant Christmas celebrations, particularly the annual masquerade activities. With the relaunch of the Takoradi branch, First Bank Ghana is poised to make a lasting contribution to the financial empowerment and economic growth of the region.