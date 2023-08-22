First Coupon for DDEP-Affected Bonds settled by gov’t

The Ministry of Finance in Ghana has initiated the process of fulfilling the initial coupon payment for bonds impacted by the domestic debt exchange program (DDEP). The matured coupon values total GHC 2.4 billion, and settlement instructions have been dispatched.

The DDEP, launched in 2022, was aimed at restructuring Ghana’s unsustainable debt load. The program permitted eligible bondholders to exchange their existing bonds for fresh ones, featuring extended maturity periods and reduced interest rates.

The agreed coupon payment for the affected bonds was set at 5%, which represented a decrease from the interest rates of the older bonds.

While there were initial uncertainties in the market regarding the government’s capacity to make the 5% coupon payment, the Ministry of Finance has alleviated these concerns. They have assured that the settlement of the initial coupon payment aligns with the government’s dedication to upholding the ongoing success and credibility of the nation’s domestic debt activities.

Furthermore, the Ministry highlighted that the new bonds introduced through the DDEP have now taken center stage as the primary instruments within the domestic bond market. Government Clears First Coupon for DDEP-Affected Bonds