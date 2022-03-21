First Deputy Speaker Encourages Youth To Take TVET Education

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament has urged parents to encourage their children to embrace technical and vocation education and training.

This, he said, was the surest way to equip the young people with skills and expertise to create their own jobs in view of the dwindling employment opportunities in the formal sector.

Speaking at the launch of the golden jubilee anniversary celebration of the Juaben Senior High School at Juaben, Mr Osei-Owusu said the government was currently focusing on TVET education to equip the youth with employable skills.

It is therefore important for parents and all other stakeholders to encourage the youth to venture into that area.

Mr Osei-Owusu, an old student of the school, said equipping oneself with hands-on practical skills was the surest way to get immediate employment and called on the youth to embrace TVET education.

Mrs Josephine Opuni-Boachie, Headmistress of the school, appealed to the old students at the school to come back home and support infrastructural development of the school.

She said the school needed a new dining hall and other facilities to promote quality teaching and learning