First Edition Of Ghana International Footvolley Cup Ends At Winneba

The first edition of the Ghana International Footvolley Cup took place on February 22 and 23, 2024, ending successfully at the University of Education, North Campus, opposite the National Sports College in Winneba.

15 teams from Ghana, Benin, and Austria/Brazil took part in the tournament, which was divided into 4 groups. After the group phase and the intermediate round (for the 4 remaining places in the quarterfinals) were completed on the first day, the focus on the second day was mainly on the center court, where all matches from the quarterfinals onwards were played.

Spectators from all walks of life were thrilled with various new skills and techniques exhibited by the players after three days of training camp before the tournament, which was also attended by a delegation from the Kenya Footvolley Federation.

The two delightful semi-final matches were played between Theo & Theo (Keta Footvolley Club/Ghana) and Joseph & Happy (from footvolley Benin), Jerry & Nebiwu (Keta Footvolley Club/Ghana), and Heraldo & Bernhard (BRA/AUT).

Theo/Theo clashed with Heraldo/Bernhard in the exciting grand final of the tournament.

After losing the first set, the twins from Keta in the Volta region, came back very strongly from the break and won the second set. With a late comeback in the deciding set, Heraldo & Bernhard sealed the deal (18:9, 15:18, 15:9) and secured the title.

All participants received certificates of participation and medals from the organisers.

The final match was graced by a delegation from the Central Region National Sports Authority led by Mr. Aboagye, the technical director of the National Sports College, Winneba, a representative from Neeyi Ghartey, a representative from the university, and a representative from the Effutu Municipal Assembly.

Hon. Mustapha Mohammed, president of Ghana Footvolley commended all the players, officials, volunteers, spectators, media and sponsors for the memorable event.

“It was a great experience, the players and referees have learnt a lot about new techniques and rules, we will keep on developing and promoting footvolley in Ghana and Africa” he told Yours Truly.

“What is most important is the unity and incredible fun and entertainment we all had together, it was a special week to celebrate footvolley” he expressed.

He added that Association Footvolley for All (AFFA) main goal is to make the sport accessible to all regardless of age, gender, nationality and boundary. Hon. Mohammed said AFFA’s partnership with the Footvolley Association of Ghana and Africa will continue to grow bigger and bigger.