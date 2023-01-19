First edition of Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards revealed

The Board of the Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards is thrilled to announce its maiden edition for Reggae and Dancehall musicians and industry players to have their own awards to celebrate their works.

The GRDA is a platform to celebrate and honor past and present contributions to the development of Reggae and Dancehall music in Ghana.

The GRDAs among other things aim at rewarding excellence by celebrating deserving artistes through a credible, homegrown awards scheme. The GRDA will commence with a call for entries in April and climax with the awards night in early August. The GRDAs has over twenty categories which include Best Reggae Song, Best Dancehall Song, Best International Collaboration, and Lifetime Achievement Award. Other categories include Best International Artiste, Best MC, and Best Mixtape.

Other activities which will herald the awards night include an international launch in the United Kingdom, a nominees’ jam, and a symposium on the music industry. Reggae and Dancehall lovers and aficionados in Ghana have long bemoaned the fact that although Ghanaians love Reggae and Dancehall music, the genre is not adequately celebrated in existing awards schemes. As a result, news that an awards scheme devoted exclusively to Reggae and Dancehall is cause for celebration.

Follow the movement – Reggae Dancehall Awards Ghana

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reggaedancehallawardsghana/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@reggaedancehallaw

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@reggaedancehallawardsghana4234

For more information or bookings contact: reggaedancehallawardsGhana2023@gmail.com