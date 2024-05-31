First-Ever Africa Youth Day in Moscow Celebrates Russian-African Cooperation

The inaugural Africa Youth Day, organized by the Russian-African Club of Lomonosov Moscow State University, was successfully held on May 25, 2024, in Moscow.

This milestone event attracted over 200 participants, primarily African and Russian students from Moscow universities.

Media Coverage and Dignitaries:

The event garnered significant attention from various media outlets, including Izvestia, RT France, BRICS TV, RIA Novosti, DRAFT TV, European Broadcasting Union (Eurovision TV), Sputnik Africa, Rossiya Segodnya media group, and media from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Senegal, and Benin.

Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, delivered a welcoming address, emphasizing the importance of Russian-African relations.

Distinguished Guests:

Honored guests included the Ambassador of Burkina Faso, and first secretaries, counselors, and attachés from the embassies of Zambia, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Burundi, as well as representatives from Egypt and Sudan. Leaders from the Union of African Diasporas and heads of African student councils from Russian universities also attended.

Event Highlights:

The celebration featured a plenary session where speakers highlighted the significance of strengthening cooperation between Russia and African countries. The Ambassador of Burkina Faso, Aristide Ludovic Tapsoba, noted the mutually beneficial nature of Russia-Africa relations, while Abina Mwinga, First Secretary of the Embassy of Zambia, underscored the growing importance of Russian education for African nations.

Supporting Organizations:

The event was supported by Tatiana Stefanova, Head of the Sides of the World People’s and Cultural Diplomacy Project, Olga Mishedchenko, Director General of the Adansonia Charitable Foundation, and united communities of African diasporas and compatriots.

Exhibitions and Competitions:

Two exhibitions were presented: “The World of Africa Today, Tomorrow, Yesterday” by Tatiana Tudvaseva, President of the international association GATINGO, and photo works from the Festival of African Culture and Cinema directed by Anna Shtil.

The event also announced the results of the International Journalists’ Competition “Great Personalities in the History of Russian-African Relations,” dedicated to the 225th anniversary of Alexander Pushkin’s birth. This competition brought together top journalists and writers worldwide who showcased their research on influential figures in Russian-African relations.

Cultural Program:

The concert program featured performances by singers, musicians, and dancers from Chad, Congo, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Kenya, Cameroon, Madagascar, and Tanzania. A Congolese dance group presented the traditional Congolese dance and sports game Nzango. An African fashion show by the Afro-brand KETANGE showcased collections of traditional African cotton clothing.

Guests enjoyed national cuisines from Madagascar, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Senegal, Mali, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Youth Diplomacy:

Ilya Shershnev, Programme Director of the Russian-African Club, spoke about the pivotal role of youth in public diplomacy, highlighting the importance of Africa Youth Day as a platform for fostering Russian-African relations.

Louis Gowend, President of the Diaspora of the Republic of Cameroon and Chairman of the Commission on Work with African Diasporas and Public Relations of the Russian-African Club, noted the growing Russian interest in African countries. He concluded by celebrating the event as a true reflection of youth, communication, African rhythms, energy, peace, and friendship.

