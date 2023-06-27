First ever Olympic Solidarity Judu Training Programme Ends At Accra Sports Stadium

The five day Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Judo Coaching Course organized by the Ghana Judo Association and the Ghana Olympic Committee has ended at the Accra Sports Stadium with a call by the International Olympic Committee instructor to create more publicity about the sport to gain attraction, interest and patronage in Ghana.

Sensei Idris Boosstoua, the course instructor was very happy and impressed with the comportment and positive attitude of the participants who were willing to learn.

“Any time there are innovations coming up so as coaches, you need to be abreast with what is going on at any time” he said.

He took the coaches through many fighting techniques in attacking and defending, first aid and other emergency medical topics on anatomy and physiology.

Boosstoua urged them to practice what they learnt to keep the game growing, especially at the basic level.

He took the coaches through practical training, where ADO1,Henry Quaye of the Ghana Fire Service supported immensely.

The two females were Rachel Kotey (Stadium Club) and Mercy Amoah (Prisons).

Ms Farida Idris. Administrative Manager of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) commanded the participants for their contributions and effective interactions.

Mr. John Kennedy Koranteng, General Secretary of Ghana Judo Association (GJA) thanked the GOC as this is the first time such a program is taking place in Ghana.

The participants were awarded certificates after the course from the International Olympic Committee and Ghana Olympic Committee.

The Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course Level I saw 29 participants including current top judoka Rashid Alhassan and two females drawn from various clubs at the Media Center and Hathiramani Sports Hall from Tuesday, June 20, 2023 to Saturday June 24, 2023.