First-ever Pharma Healthcare Exhibition To Be Hosted In Accra

More than 100 pharmaceutical, medical, healthcare companies and service providers are expected to take part in the West African Pharma Healthcare Exhibition from April 27-29 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

It is being organised by WEGVORAUS, an India based exhibition firm, to create avenues through holistic approach for pharmaceutical industry players to transact business and promote networking.

A statement issued by the West Africa Pharma Healthcare Exhibition Media Team in Accra said the platform would help catalyse growth of pharmaceutical businesses and services.

It had received massive support from key stakeholders and associations in the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana including the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Association of Ghana Industries, Medical Association, African Chamber of Youth Development, Association of Health Service Administrators, Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association, and the Pharmaceutical Society, the statement said.

The event will bring together manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, dealers and distributors in the pharmaceutical and medical diagnostic industry among other influential decision-makers in the West African sub-region.

Exhibitors would also come from India, Turkey, United States of America, Egypt and Italy and more than 5000 visitors are expected to visit the various pavilions to interact with exhibitors and transact business, it said.

“As the first-ever health business forum that is bringing together key decision-makers and captains of health industry players, the exhibition is a must attend global event in the healthcare calendar and offers an ideal environment for companies to showcase their products,” the statement said.

It is in line with government’s vision to build a robust healthcare system and infrastructure in the country.