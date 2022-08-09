First Ghana Women Bloggers Summit Slated for August 27

Green Arts Culture in collaboration with Asaase Inscriptions is organizing the maiden edition of the Ghana Women Bloggers Summit. The event comes off at the African Regent Hotel on 27, August 2022 and commences at 10am prompt, and seeks to empower women to take up space in digital skills such as blogging while building knowledge on the new era of Web 3.0

In Ghana’s blogging space, what we mostly see is the gossip news and entertainment stories, which is mainly male dominated. However, blogging goes beyond just gossip and entertainment blogs. You can create a career from travel, fashion, lifestyle, and other interesting categories of blogs. You can also use blogging as a way of honing your writing skills. Most writers and bloggers are currently in high demand because brands need them to write good copy and content for their websites, as well as, handle their social media pages.

Participants will be equipped with creative writing skills to write good copy or content for brands. Once registered as an attendee, you will have access to hands-on relevant information on how to start a blog or a website.

Speakers will take participants through personal branding and grooming that they will need throughout their careers as a blogger, writer or brand influencer. Again, they will have access to resource persons and speakers who are using their writing skills for value and wealth creation in careers such as authors, content writers, poets and bloggers.

Eventually, one gets to network with other writers and bloggers to collaborate for learning and sharing of opportunities. Student participants can also position themselves to gain internship opportunities to work with creative agencies.

Participating speakers include Petra Aba Asamoah, Adiza Brimah-Annan, Justica Anima, Prince Akpah, Moses B. Arthur, Nana Asaase, and many more.

By Justica Anima