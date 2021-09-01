First Kenyan wildlife census shows increase of elephants, giraffes

The first nationwide census of wildlife in Kenya has revealed that the number of both elephants and giraffes living in the country has increased.

According to the data, a total of 36,169 elephants – 12 per cent more than in 2014 – and 34,240 giraffes – a 49-per-cent increase over a period of three years – were counted, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) announced on Tuesday.

The number of rhinos, lions, Grevy’s zebras and hirola antelopes also increased in recent years, it said.

KWS carried out a three-month wildlife census for the first time in May to record all land and marine mammals, important bird species and endangered primates living in Kenya. Among other things, the manure of some animal species was counted.

A total of 100 employees recorded 30 species in their different ecosystems.

The census of marine animals found that there were 63 humpback whales, two blue whales, 29 great white sharks and 11 rays in Kenyan waters.

The Kenyan government commissioned the survey to check the effectiveness of existing animal protection measures.