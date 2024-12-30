First Klass Shipping Opens State-Of-The-Art Ultra-Modern Kumasi Office To Drive Higher Excellence, Prompt Operations

Kumasi, Kubease Ashanti Ghana—First Klass Shipping Specialist Ltd., a leading name in the shipping and logistics industry, on Saturday 28th December marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its ultra-modern warehouse and staff residence in Kubease, near Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The event, graced by dignitaries including traditional leaders, clergy, business leaders, and media representatives, celebrated the company’s continued growth and commitment to innovation.

The company also used the occasion to reward and honour outstanding, dedicated and high performing managers and staff members of First Klass Shipping.

In his keynote address, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Obeng expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, acknowledging the royal hosts, the local community, and the dedicated team behind the company’s success.

“This facility is more than just a building—it represents hard work, a shared vision, and unwavering dedication to growth and excellence,” he remarked.

From Humble Beginnings to Industry Leadership

Founded in 2013 as a family-run business in the UK, First Klass Shipping has grown exponentially to become a household name in Ghana under the brand World Klass Shipping Specialist.

Specializing in seamless door-to-door delivery from the UK to Ghana, the company has revolutionized the shipping experience, offering faster, safer, and cost-effective services.

With the launch of its first ultra-modern warehouse in Accra in December 2021, and now this Kumasi facility, First Klass Shipping continues to expand its footprint while prioritizing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

A Testament to Community and Innovation

Mr. Obeng emphasized the company’s commitment to giving back, highlighting its impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives.

These include the construction of an ultra-modern public toilet facility in Atwedie, Asante Akyem South District, and ongoing support for orphanages.

The Kumasi facility symbolizes both opportunity and growth, with features designed to enhance the customer experience and streamline operations.

A Heartfelt Thank You

The CEO took a moment to appreciate the team and stakeholders who made the project possible.

“To our construction team, our landlord Nana, our incredible staff, and our loyal customers—thank you for your unwavering support. Together, we will achieve even greater things,” he stated.

Looking Ahead

As the ribbon was cut, attendees celebrated not only the opening of a building but the beginning of a new chapter for First Klass Shipping.

“This milestone inspires us to embrace opportunities ahead with confidence and determination,” the CEO concluded, extending warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

With the new Kumasi facility, First Klass Shipping solidifies its position as the fastest-growing shipping company connecting the UK and Ghana, continuing to lead with innovation, community focus, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.