The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has advised electorates of Tema East Constituency against voting “skirt and blouse” in the December polls to give the president adequate representation in Parliament.

Addressing a mini-rally at Kplejootsoshishi at Tema Newtown, Mrs Akufo-Addo explained that the nature of Ghana’s politics required the President to have adequate representation in Parliament for easy passage of bills and legislative instruments to make his work easier.

She, therefore, said those claiming to be Party faithful and yet asking for a vote for President Akufo-Addo and not the NPP’s parliamentary candidates were only out to undermine the fortunes of the Party.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said this when she toured the Tema East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, accompanied by Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, the Member of Parliament for Tema East and Deputy Minister of Transport, Ms Akua Owusu Afriyie, MP for Ablekuma North, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema MCE, and Mr Ofoe Teye, Tema East NPP Constituency Chairman, among other senior party officials.

She said having a Member of Parliament like Titus Glover who was highly regarded by the President and could commandeer significant development projects to the Constituency should be a source of encouragement to the people to vote NPP parliamentary candidates into office.

She mentioned some of the projects undertaken through Mr Glover’s efforts as improved road networks, construction of a dormitory for the Tema Manhean Senior Technical School, a new NHIA Office for Tema Manhean, and the Titus Glover Mini Stadium.

There was also the facilitation of the GPHA-funded Astro-turf Park at Tema Manhean, which was 70 per cent complete.

She commended Mr Glover for his philanthropic works including sponsoring some medical surgeries and education of the needy in his constituency to tertiary level.

Ms Akua Owusu Afriyie, on her part, commended Mr Glover for his role in Parliament based on his intelligence, honesty and affability as the current Chairman of Greater Accra Regional Parliamentary Caucus.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chairman of the Tema East Market, commended President Akufo-Addo for the measures taken to mitigate the Covid-19 impact on the people, which included free water and electricity.

He commended Mr Glover using his good offices to help convert an old market for bulk goods into two big decent storage rooms with sanitary facilities.

As part of her tour, the First Lady met with market women and fishmongers at the European Fish Market to share the success story of the Akufo-Addo-led government and appealed to them to vote for the Party in the up-coming election.

At the Oninku Primary Market in Tema Community One, where she rounded up her tour with a mini-rally, Mrs Akufo-Addo appealed to the gathering to go out in their numbers to exercise their civic duty by voting “massively for President Akufo-Addo to avert a return to Egypt”.