First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has advised constituents at Trobu Constituency in the Greater Accra region not to buy into any form of intimidation that will cow them from coming out to vote in December.

She said nothing untoward would happened on the election day and all eligible voters should go out and vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is first on the ballot paper.

She said all Ghanaians should vote to retain President Akufo-Addo based on his positive records during his first term in office.

“He is number one on the ballot and that makes it easier to identify him, just think about Nana One, and vote for him,” the First Lady told the traders, and other party faithful gathered to listen.

Interacting with traders at the Muus Timber Market near Tantra Hill in Accra, Mrs Akufo-Addo thanked the constituents for giving the New Patriotic Party (NPP) its first four year mandate in 2016 and asked them to give President Akufo-Addo another term to consolidate the gain.

“Please vote for Nana in the upcoming election to continue the good work he has started in the country. Please vote also for Moses Anim, the Parliamentary candidate of this Constituency so he, together with the President, can bring more development to this area,” Mrs Akufo-Addo said.

She recounted the many developmental programmes including; the One village one dam, which was boosting farming in especially the northern belt, the One district one factory that provided over 200 factories and employing many people, the One constituency one ambulance, which also made it easier to care for emergency hospital cases, among many others.

“Nana spoke about all these things during the 2016 campaign and he has kept his promises and implementing all them one by one. So he needs your votes again. We are moving forward so give Nana another four years to develop the country and to fulfil all his promises,” the First Lady stated.

At the Pokuase and Ofankor markets, the First Lady told the traders about how President Akufo-Addo regarded the well-being of all Ghanaians, and urged the traders to renew the mandate of the President to move the nation forward with the good policies and programmes he rolled out in his first term.

“We are moving forward and not backward. Nana needs four more years to do more,” she said.

Madam Naa Ayikai Otoo, Market Queen at Pokuase, thanked the government and the Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Gertrude Ankrah, for assisting them to properly secure the land for the market.

She urged all her colleague traders to rally behind the NPP and retain it in power to continue to benefit from the good governance of the Party.

Mr Kofi Asante, Chairman of Muus Market, assured of their total support for the President, who he described as “someone who keeps his word” and “a killer of Dumsor” and for making it possible for their children to attain free secondary school education.

He, however appealed for the MASLOG loans for traders to boost their trading activities. Mr Anim, the MP of the area, reminded the people of the massive support and assistance President Akufo-Addo, provided the traders even before he became President.

He assured the traders that they would soon be given their share of the COVID-19 relief fund to boost their trading, and urged them to vote for him as the MP and for President Akufo-Addo in December.

The First Lady later inspected and donated medical supplies and consumables to the new Amamorley Maternity Home, which was constructed by Mr Moses Anim, the MP for the area.