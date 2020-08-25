A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday lauded the commitment of the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo towards improving maternal and child health in the country within the last three years of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.

Mr Yaw Dabie, a former organiser of the NPP in the then “Brong-Ahafo” Region who made the commendation asked Ghanaians to acknowledge as well the unparalleled contributions of, Mrs Samira Bawumia and the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Ose-Opare to national development.

He observed that the selfless and dedicated services of the three stateswomen in the past three years in government were unmatched, describing their capabilities as a virtuous picture of “biblical womanhood”.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region, Mr. Dabie highlighted some achievements of the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and advised Ghanaians to renew the mandate of the government in the Election 2020.

He emphasised the construction of mother-baby units, adolescent health corners and public libraries in parts of the country were unprecedented and indices of uncorrupted administration, adding the trio needed another opportunity to contribute towards national reconstruction processes.

Mr Dabie noted that President Akufo-Addo’s government had done a lot to better the lives of the people, and it was up to the media and the NPP communication team to highlight the achievements to guide voters to make informed decisions when they go to the polls on December 7.

“These three stateswomen are working hard in government to help alleviate the socio-economic plight of women. Indeed, they have not failed the government in their respective leadership positions and Ghanaians must reward them for that.

“The best reward we can give to their meritorious services to the nation is to ensure that we all vote to retain the NPP in power so that an opportunity would be created for them and other women of substance to serve in government”, Mr. Dabie stated.