First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has appealed to all Ghanaian voters, including; first-voters, to put the country first, and vote for President Akufo-Addo on December 7.

“I humbly implore that you let your voices be heard more than ever. That you put our country first and vote for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to protect our progress and make Ghana a beacon of hope to the world” she said in a message titled “Dear Ghana”, issued on Wednesday in Accra.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said: “many of the things Nana talks about and has achieved these last four years are things he’s talked about ever since I’ve known and been married to him.”

She described her husband as “a man whose faith in the goodness of this country is unwavering.”

He neither quavers in despair nor shirks responsibility even if it feels convenient,” the first lady said of President Akufo-Addo.

She, however, said leading a great nation like Ghana came with its own burdens, and that there were some days when one had to take decisions that were unpopular and there were other days “when it would feel like everybody disagrees with your stance.”

“Indeed, there is a part of our country that constantly questions your loyalty to the nation, your commitment to her peace and progress and your faith in Ghana’s institutions and her people. And often than not, you are called to do something about it because when you are President, doing nothing is the hardest job of all”.

That notwithstanding, she said President Akufo-Addo “is a man who cares more about keeping his promises”, and that she was confident about the future of the country; “that it is led by a President who has shown the clearest vision about Ghana, about the economy, education, agriculture, industrialization and about young people.

The First Lady, therefore, urged all the electorate to be the voice of the NPP and once again, vote for the Party on the 7th of December, “and we will be yours for the next four years as we work together, to move Ghana towards her manifest destiny”.

She thanked all Ghanaians for supporting the NPP and President Akufo-Addo, in the last four years, “with your loyalty to the country, your friendship and most importantly your prayers.

“As I have prayed this morning, as the mountains surround? Jerusalem, so the LORD surrounds his people both now and forever more”.