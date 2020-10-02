The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has appealed to voters in the Okaikoi South Constituency in the Greater Accra Region to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in office for continuous national development.

She said President Akufo-Addo needed four more years to finish the good works he had started.

“I’m here to ask for your support and blessings for our party since it is time for the election. We need to vote well in support of the massive work President Akufo-Addo has done over the last three years, “the First Lady stated in Ga to the teeming constituents, at a community durbar, attended by some traditional leaders and people at Kaneshie.

Speaking to the voters on her campaign tour of the Constituency, she urged all the voters to “vote well” in support of President Akufo-Addo.

She enumerated a number of the NPP’s initiatives and programmes ongoing in the country, including the One District One factory, free SHS, NABCO, one village, one dam, Planting for food and jobs, among others.

She said the President had also proposed to grant all SHS levers, who bore a Ghana card a loan facility to pursue tertiary education.

Meanwhile, first lady Mrs Akufo-Addo, also presented medical supplies to the Kaneshie Polyclinic and emphasized the need for good health for all people in as part of national development.

She said the government was doing so much in the health sector by investing “heavily in our health sector .”

“Facilities have been upgraded, new ones built all over the country with many more under construction. Ambulances have been provided for all constituencies to enhance our health care delivery. ”

There was also the increase in the recruitment of health personnel and the restoration of nurse’s training allownace.

Also, was there support and other incentives provided for health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the Rebecca Foundation on its part, had been taking a cue from the government hence supporting and promoting the health of women and children.

“Since 2017, we have built world-class facilities, renovated and refurbished facilities, carried out medical outreach and provided ambulances to some health facilities and supplied hospital equipment and consumables to facilities all over Ghana.”

“We have been strong partners of the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service,” she said, adding that it was “deeply satisfying” for her to look back on the many ways they had worked together, “to improve the health of especially women and children and look forward to even greater cooperation with our partners.”

She commended health personnel for the fantastic work they did during the global pandemic, saying that because of their contribution towards the fight against the spread COVID-19, Ghana, was relatively in a better position than even more endowed countries.

Ms Darkoa Newman, NPP Parliamentary candidate for Okaikoi South, thanked the first lady for making health care a priority and for supporting the Kaneshie polyclinic with critical medical supplies.

She said the government would complete the facelift project of the facility.

Ms Newman, therefore, entreated the residents to vote to retain the NPP in power so it would be able to complete the project, the Maternity block and other laudable earmarked projects.