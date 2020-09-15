First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has been appointed as a principal Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Ambassador, charged with the responsibility of promoting the preference of TVET among Ghanaian youth.

The First Lady would be supported in her ambassadorial work by Ghanaian media personalities, Kwame Sefa Kayi, a broadcast journalist, and Ms Belinda Addardey, popularly known as Bella Mundi.

Other personalities include Kwame Nsiah-Apau popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, a musician, songwriter, creative director and entrepreneur, Ms Martha Ankoma, a film actress, Ms Rebecca Donkor, Founder and Chief Executive O of Makeup Ghana, and Mr Daniel McKorley, a Ghanaian business magnate and founder and Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies.

The First Lady, together with the other TVET Ambassadors, are expected to hold various activities within their various platforms to change the negative perception about TVET and to help increase enrolment in Technical and Vocational Institutions.

They are also, expected to inspire world-class excellence in skills development and introduce the youth to a variety of skilled careers.

At a short ceremony to outdoor the Ambassadors in Accra, Mrs. Akufo-Addo lauded the initiative, saying, apart from the fact that technical and vocational education is the heart of every nation’s development, it had always served as a conduit for many to unearth and develop their God-given skills, which they subsequently applied, to make a living.

She, therefore, expressed her readiness to supporting TVET and making the sector attractive for the teeming youth.