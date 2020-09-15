The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo said Ghana needs to take conscious steps to make the nation a centre of excellence in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in West Africa.

That, she said, would enable Ghana to become a competitive global player within the TVET ecosystem and make TVET, the preferred choice of skill acquisition for the youth in the country.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said this at a short ceremony in Accra, where she was outdoored as a Principal TVET Ambassador, together with six other Ghanaian personalities to support her to champion TVET among Ghanaian youth.

She and the other ambassadors were expected to lead the “MyTVET campaign”, launched by the Ministry of Education and the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), to promote wide-spread preference for TVET among the youth.

The objective of the campaign was to change the negative perceptions about TVET and to increase enrolment in Technical and Vocational Institutions in Ghana.

It was also expected to inspire world-class excellence in skills development and to introduce the youth to a variety of skilled careers.

The campaign would target the youth, specifically, those in Junior High Schools and the basic level as well as parents, guardians, and other stakeholders who shape the decisions of the youth.

In accepting the Ambassadorial position, Mrs Akufo-Addo said the MyTVET campaign had come at the right time, when the government was embarking on a drive to industrialize Ghana through the one-district-one-factory initiative, adding that “there are immense benefits the country can gain from promoting TVET and as such we must all be committed towards improving TVET in Ghana”.

The other Ambassadors, expected to support the First Lady are; Mr Kwame Sefa Kayi, a media personality and broadcast journalist, and Ms Belinda Addardey, popularly known as Bella Mundi, a media personality.

The rest are Mr Kwame Nsiah-Apau popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, a musician, songwriter, creative director and entrepreneur, Ms Martha Ankoma, a film actress, entrepreneur and brand Ambassador, Ms Rebecca Donkor, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Makeup Ghana, as well as Mr Daniel McKorley, a Ghanaian business magnate and founder and chief executive officer of McDan Group of Companies.